DONETSK, July 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has deployed a platoon of Latin American mercenaries to the village of Alexandrograd in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a Russian security official told TASS.

"The enemy has deployed a platoon of Latin American mercenaries to Alexandrovgrad," he said.

The official added that the Ukrainian armed forces were trying to strengthen their defenses on that section of the frontline.