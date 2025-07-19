INTERVIEW: Russia minimized its military presence in Transnistria, Russian ambassador says

CHISINAU, July 19. /TASS/. Russia has brought to a minimum its military presence in the breakaway region of Transnistria, where it is conducting a peacekeeping mission, Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov.

He made the comment following a statement from the Moldovan government that there are threats emanating from Transnistria.

"All these years, in accordance with the decisions that were made, the Russian Federation has been pursuing a course toward reducing its military presence on the left bank of the Dniester. It has been regularly scaled back and has now been brought to a minimum. Almost all heavy weapons have been removed. How can anyone reproach the Russian Federation?" he said in an interview with TASS.

According to the diplomat, Russia has not taken a single step that would call into question the decisions that were taken at the talks on the settlement of the Transnistrian issue.

Ozerov denied Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean’s statement alleging that Moscow plans to send 10,000 soldiers to Transnistria.

"This, of course, can’t be seen as anything else but a joke," he said.

Recean previously said these plans could be set into motion if the pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity, which now controls Moldova’s legislature and government, lost the elections slated for September 28.

Transnistria peacekeepers

The diplomat insisted the peacekeeping operation in Transnistria is effective.

"Life has shown us that the deals that were reached then, the stabilizing role of the operational group of Russian troops, the peacekeeping force, the work of the "five plus two" format (Moldova, Transnistria, the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine and observers from the US and the EU) provided for an unprecedentedly long period of peace in the Republic of Moldova," he said.

Russian peacekeepers were introduced into the armed conflict zone following a deal with Moldova on July 21, 1992, for a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict. Currently, the Russian military works alongside the blue helmets of Moldova and Transnistria to maintain peace in the region. The operation is unique, as there has not been a single bout of violence ever since, nor have people been killed in the region.

The Operational Group of Russian Forces, consisting of around 1,000 troops and officers, is stationed on the left bank of the Dniester River. Its primary task is to guard warehouses storing over 20,000 tons of ammunition that remained after the withdrawal of Soviet troops from European countries.

Chisinau insists on a withdrawal of the group and proposes replacing the peacekeepers with a civilian mission under an international mandate. However, Tiraspol opposes this idea, pointing out that a similar mission was unable to prevent fighting in 1992, which resulted in over 1,000 deaths and tens of thousands of injuries.