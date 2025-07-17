Russia ready to arrive in Istanbul for third round of talks — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian delegation is ready to travel to Istanbul for the third round of negotiations with the Ukrainian side, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"The Russian delegation is ready to arrive in Istanbul to hold the third round [of talks]," the diplomat said.

The diplomat added she was unaware of any signals from Kiev to continue negotiations with Russia.

"We expect that Kiev will also act in the spirit of the agreements reached, and will continue the negotiation process," she said.