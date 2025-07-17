Russia expresses protest over Japan’s exercise with US near Russian borders — ministry

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia expressed its resolute protest to the Japanese Embassy in Russia over the country’s participation in a large-scale US-led military exercise near the Russian borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On July 16, a resolute protest was expressed to the Japanese Embassy in Moscow in connection with the Self-Defense Forces’ participation in the large-scale US military exercise, Resolute Force Pacific. It is being held between July 9 and August 4, and its venues include military bases and training grounds in the immediate vicinity of the Russian Federation’s Far Eastern borders," the ministry said.

Russia "views such irresponsible activities, bearing all signs of preparations for an armed conflict, as unacceptable."

"They present a potential security threat for the Russian Federation and will inevitably lead to adequate countermeasures," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The declared goal of the maneuvers is to increase interoperability and boost the 'deterrence and response' potential in combat-type conditions," the ministry said. "At the same time, commanders of the Self-Defense Forces directly hinted at the fact that these exercises were necessitated by Russia’s active measures to strengthen its defense potential."