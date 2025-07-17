Putin congratulates Nicaraguan co-presidents on Sandinista Revolution anniversary

HAVANA, July 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Nicaragua’s co-presidents, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo on the 46th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution.

"Please accept my warmest congratulations on the 46th anniversary of the Sandinista People’s Revolution," Putin said in a congratulatory message, cited by the local official portal El 19 digital.

"Nicaragua is Russia’s reliable ally in Latin America," the Russian leader noted. "I am convinced that thanks to our joint efforts, we will continue strengthening our relations of a strategic union in the interests of our friendly peoples and in the name of building a multipolar, fair, and democratic world order."

The Russian president wished Ortega and Murillo "good health and every success in their activities and wellbeing and prosperity to all Nicaraguans."

Sandinista Revolution Day is Nicaragua’s national holiday celebrated on July 19. On this day in 1979, the Sandinista National Liberation Front overthrew the regime of dictator Anastasio Somoza regime, who had been in power for four decades and whose regime practiced brutal reprisals.

Daniel Ortega, a Sandinista National Liberation Front nominee, won the general democratic election on November 4, 1984 and was subsequently reelected as president three times.