Russia gradually restoring relations with IOC — Putin

MAGNITOGORSK /Chelyabinsk Region/, July 16. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are gradually recovering, Russian President Vladimir Putin told workers of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works.

One of the workers asked whether judo would be included in the Olympic program.

"We still have a lot of problems with the Olympic Committee," Putin said. And a little later added: "Our relations with the Olympic Committee are gradually being restored."

The president called judo not only a spectacular, but also a democratic sport. He believes that it is worth fighting for the inclusion of judo in the Olympic program, especially since Russia performs well in it. Putin is a seasoned judoka himself.

In 2021, judo was recognized by the International Olympic Committee and given an Olympic status, and in 2024, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev signed an order recognizing judo as an Olympic sport in Russia. Judo has not yet been included in the Olympic Games program.