Trump seeks to break deadlock, spark dialogue on Ukraine — senator

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's recent statements and initiatives on the Ukrainian crisis are aimed at breaking the deadlock and launching a public discussion to choose a course of action later, Chairman of the Federation Council's International Affairs Committee Grigory Karasin said.

"Trump's bold political statements, such as 50 days to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, have stirred up the media space. The overwhelming majority of politicians and observers feel the impasse. I suppose that this is the idea of the current owner of the White House - to spark broader dialogue, and then it may become clearer which vector of practical solutions is optimal," Karasin said on Telegram.

He also noted that these statements have already triggered multiple and "often inconsistent" interpretations by Western figures such as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Well, we will reflect on the current situation, continuing to fulfill our main tasks of the special military operation and remaining ready for serious negotiations," the senator said.

On July 14, the American leader promised to impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington did not reach an agreement on resolving the conflict in Ukraine within 50 days.