SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 16. /TASS/. "The Russian-Ukrainian negotiations are moving forward, albeit hindered by significant hurdles, but remain focused on reaching an agreement to repatriate residents of the Kursk Region who were forcibly taken to Ukrainian territory," Russian Human Rights Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said at the ‘Territory of Meanings’ forum.

"Today, we are doing everything in our power to bring back the peaceful residents of our Kursk Region, the ordinary people from villages on the border with Ukraine who were taken there by force. The Russian delegation headed by [Presidential Aide] Vladimir Medinsky and the Ukrainian delegation led by [Defense Minister] Rustem Umerov are engaged in tough negotiations. The goal is to reach an agreement and do a good deed," Moskalkova stated.