Kremlin urges broader support in pushing Ukraine to resume talks

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian side is calling on all partners to pressure Kiev into holding a next round of direct talks with Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We urge everyone to do so. Mediatory efforts mostly from the United States - [US] President [Donald] Trump and his team - are key here. Even as there have been multiple statements and remarks about disappointment, hopefully, in parallel, some pressure is being put on the Ukrainian side," Peskov said in response to a TASS reporter’s question about whether Moscow should seek assistance here from its partners. "For, as I have already said, so far, the Ukrainian side appears to have taken all support addressed to it not as a signal toward peace but as a signal to continue the war," he added.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul in early June. The sides exchanged draft memorandums showing their vision of various aspects of resolving the conflict. Moscow and Kiev also agreed to carry out an "all for all" exchange of seriously ill prisoners of war and those under 25 years — at least 1,000 people on each side.

Moscow has transferred the bodies of hundreds of killed Ukrainian servicemen to Kiev.