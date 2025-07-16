Critical infrastructure sites damaged in two regions in Ukraine’s north

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Critical infrastructure sites sustained damage in the Sumy and Chernigov Regions in northern Ukraine, the country’s Operational Command North reported on Wednesday.

The critical infrastructure sites were damaged in the settlements of Khotiyevka (the Chernigov Region) and Glukhov (the Sumy Region), Ukraine’s Operational Command North reported on its Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

According to the Ukrainian air raid alert notification service, an air raid alert was declared in the Chernigov Region overnight to July 16, which lasted slightly over six hours. In the Sumy Region, an air raid alert was issued on the night of July 15 and on the early morning of July 16.