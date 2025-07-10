Lavrov, top Malaysian diplomat discuss strategic partnership with ASEAN — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan have discussed bilateral cooperation and the prospects for strategic partnership between Moscow and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following their meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events.

"The parties discussed ways to implement the agreements reached during Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Russia in May, as well as key topics on the bilateral and international agenda," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, special attention was paid to regional challenges and the prospects for promoting strategic partnership between Russia and ASEAN, where Kuala Lumpur is holding the current chairmanship.

Lavrov is on a visit to the Malaysian capital on July 10-11. He will take part in a Russia-ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting and in the meetings of the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum for security. The top Russian diplomat is also expected to meet with a number of his Asian colleagues on the sidelines of the ASEAN events. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that Lavrov’s meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was being arranged.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, founded in 1967, currently brings together ten countries - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam. In 2025, Malaysia is holding ASEAN’s one-year rotating chairmanship.