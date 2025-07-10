Lavrov arrives in Malaysia to take part in ASEAN events

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Malaysia, where he will take part in events organized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a TASS correspondent reports.

A Russian government jet landed at Kuala Lumpur airport.

The Malaysian capital will host three types of foreign ministers’ meetings: the Russia-ASEAN Summit, the East Asia Summit (EAS), and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). Lavrov will remain in Malaysia until July 11.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Lavrov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his Asian counterparts on the sidelines of the ASEAN events.

She noted that participants will exchange assessments of the current state of global affairs, with a "difficult discussion on the acute matters of today's geopolitics" expected. The Russian side intends to highlight the growing risks associated with the militarization of the Asia-Pacific region and "attempts of Euro-Atlantics to consolidate NATO's power potential in Asia." According to the diplomat, Russia will also pay special attention to combating the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations was founded in 1967. Today, it unites 10 Southeast Asian countries — Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. In 2025, Malaysia assumed the chairmanship of ASEAN for a one-year term, in line with the rotation principle.