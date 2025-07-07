Bolivia, Russia discuss implementation of investment projects

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of Bolivia Luiz Arce discussed prospects of implementing large-scale investment projects and communications down the BRICS line, Russian Foreign Ministry said after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

"Current issues of bilateral cooperation in different areas were discussed in detail, including the interaction in the trade and economic sphere, prospects of implementation of large-scale investment projects, and communications over the BRICS line," the ministry noted.