Lavrov, Mexican foreign minister discuss deepening political ties at BRICS summit

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Mexican counterpart Juan Ramon de la Fuente on the sidelines of the BRICS summit and they discussed deepening political ties between the countries and expansion of cooperation in various areas, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

"Discussion was given to pressing issues of Russian-Mexican relations, including those related to the deepening of bilateral political dialogue, the subject of expanding cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as aspects of improving the legal framework," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the sides also exchanged views on some issues on the international agenda.

About the summit

BRICS is holding a summit under Brazil’s presidency from July 6-7 in Rio de Janeiro. The main topics of discussion include health care, trade, investment, finance, climate change, artificial intelligence management, peace and security.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates also became members, and so did Indonesia on January 6, 2025.