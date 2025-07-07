Sweden's charge d'affaires leaves Russian MFA, ministry tells TASS

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Sweden’s charge d’affaires has left the premises of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the MFA told TASS.

"The Swedish charge d’affaires a.i., who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, has left the building," the ministry said.

According to TASS, he was summoned to the ministry by 2 p.m. Moscow time (11 a.m. GMT) and remained inside for about 15 minutes.

On July 5, the Russian trade mission in Sweden reported another attack, in which a drone dropped a bag of paint onto the premises. Similar assaults on the Russian embassy and trade mission have been ongoing for more than a year.