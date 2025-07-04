MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Russian side hopes that Kiev will keep its word and return displaces Kursk Region residents from Sumy, Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova told TASS.

"I am convinced that civilians from the Kursk Region will be allowed to return and the Geneva Convention will be honored. I am convinced that we will be able to have Ukraine implement its commitments," she said.

According to Moskalkova, Ukrainian defense minister and chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, promised Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky that all civilians from the Kursk Region will he handed over to Russia.