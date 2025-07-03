Settlement in Ukraine, situation in Middle East: Putin-Trump sixth conversation

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. A telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, lasted almost an hour, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters at a briefing. The leaders discussed, in particular, the settlement in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the aide to the head of state.

About the Ukrainian settlement

- Trump has again raised the issue of an early end of the military operation in Ukraine.

- Putin noted Russia's readiness to continue the negotiation process with Ukraine.

- The Russian president stressed that Russia will not give up its goals to eliminate the causes of the conflict in Ukraine.

- Negotiations in Istanbul will remain bilateral between Russia and Ukraine, "the contents of a possible third round was not discussed."

- The dates of the third round of negotiations in Istanbul were not discussed in the conversation.

- The topic of stopping the supply of US weapons to Ukraine was "not touched upon" in the conversation today.

About the situation in the Middle East

- The presidents also raised the issue of Syria.

- The heads of state also discussed the situation in Iran and the Middle East in general.

- Putin, in a conversation with Trump, stressed the importance of resolving the Middle East through political and diplomatic means.

About traditional values

- Putin and Trump discussed exchanging films promoting traditional values close to Russia and the US presidential administration.

About continuing contacts

- The conversation between Putin and Trump lasted almost an hour, it was businesslike and specific. There was good rapport between the leaders.

- Trump began the conversation by telling Putin about the passage of his economic bill: "Trump calls this bill the "big beautiful bill."

- Putin "wished Donald Trump success in implementing the planned transformations."

- Putin congratulated Trump on the July 4 holiday: "It was noted from our side that Russia played an important role in the formation of American statehood, including during the War of Independence 250 years ago, and later during the civil war that ended 160 years ago."

- It is impossible to say who hung up the phone first, Putin or Trump, but "the translators put it down last."

- The leaders of Russia and the United States have agreed to continue communications.

- Any conversation between Putin and Trump can be coordinated during one day.

- In today's phone conversation, the presidents did not discuss a personal meeting, but "this idea is in the air."