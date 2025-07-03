Russian ambassador says Denmark may move to use Russian assets for EU needs

STOCKHOLM, July 3. /TASS/. Denmark is already allocating revenues from frozen Russian assets to Kiev's needs, and as chairman of the European Union Council in the second half of 2025, may do the same for the EU’s economic needs, Russian ambassador to the kingdom Vladimir Barbin said.

"This possibility cannot be ruled out. The West is not above stealing Russian assets," he told TASS.

According to the ambassador, the Danish presidency is adamant that the expansion of the EU's geopolitical influence will contribute to strengthening stability in the world.

"Among the stated priorities of the Danish presidency is support to the processes of EU enlargement to the Western Balkans and Moldova, but above all, facilitation of an early start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. The EU plans to develop strategic partnerships with regional associations of states around the world. The intention was stated to ensure ‘equal’ competitive conditions both in the EU internal market and globally. Special attention is paid to ‘constructive’ trade and political cooperation between the EU and the United States, including on trade and investment, economic security, supply chains and technology," he said.

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission underlines that the policy of sanctions will remain unchanged. "The Danish presidency declares its intention to promote the notorious Western rules-based order in trade relations. It is becoming obvious that the EU will continue the practice of imposing unilateral sanctions without any reliance on the decisions of the UN Security Council," Barbin said.

At the beginning of the month, Denmark took over the six-month presidency in the Council of the European Union from Poland. The official start of the Danish EU presidency was marked by a visit of the European Commission to the city of Aarhus in the east of the Jutland Peninsula on July 3. According to the government, Denmark's priorities during the EU presidency will be security, competitiveness and the "green transition", united by the theme A Strong Europe in a Changing World and aimed at strengthening the EU's ability to respond to global challenges.