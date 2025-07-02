Russia to notify Sweden shortly about denunciation of nuclear data treaty — MFA

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Moscow will soon send Stockholm a notification that it denounced the agreement on exchanging data about nuclear installations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The statement comes after the Russian cabinet on June 24 published an order denouncing the agreement, which required the countries to exchange information about nuclear accidents and nuclear installations.

"The decision was taken by the Russian side due to reasons including systematic violations by Sweden of its legal obligations," the diplomat told reporters. "In the near future, acting in strict compliance with the provisions of said agreement, the Swedish side will be notified about its denunciation."

According to Zakharova, under the agreement, the sides committed to providing information about their nuclear facilities at least once a year, but Stockholm "unilaterally stopped sharing such information" in 2021.

"Even so, Russia continued to comply with the agreement in good faith and sent Sweden data for 2022. In March 2024, however, Sweden ignored a Russian request to share data about Swedish nuclear facilities, thereby contravening the provisions of the agreement," she said.

"In making the decision to denounce the agreement, consideration was given to the fact that Stockholm, as it blindly follows the policy of unreserved confrontation with Russia, justifies the terrorist acts committed by the Kiev regime against Russian nuclear power facilities," the spokeswoman continued.