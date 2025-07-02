Macron stays away from talking Ukraine peace terms in call with Putin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin did not give any signs that he is ready to discuss peace terms in Ukraine taking into account new developments on the ground, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, replying to a question on the matter.

"No, he did not. They exchanged views in detail. This was a good opportunity to inform each other of their positions," the Kremlin official said, replying to a question as to whether Macron indicated his readiness to discuss peace terms on Ukraine given new territorial realities.

Earlier, the presidents of Russia and France held a phone conversation, their first in almost three years. Both the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace described the conversation as substantive.

Until September 2022, the leaders of the two countries remained in constant touch, but communication stopped after Macron breached confidentiality, leaking information from one of their conversations.