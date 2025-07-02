Elysee Palace initiates Macron-Putin call — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The telephone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was initiated by the French side, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It was the French side’s idea," Peskov said, adding that Putin had "repeatedly stated his willingness to engage in dialogue."

On July 1, the presidents of Russia and France held a telephone conversation for the first time in almost three years. Both the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace described the conversation as informative.

The Russian and French presidents were in permanent contact until September 2022, but the calls stopped after Macron breached confidentiality and leaked information from one of their conversations.