Crucial for Russia to prevent South Caucasus from turning into conflict bridgehead — MFA

PYATIGORSK, July 1. /TASS/. Moscow is keen to maintain lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus, as it is essential to prevent the region from becoming a bridgehead for overt geopolitical confrontation, Deputy Director of the Fourth CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Masyuk said.

"Russia is committed to maintaining sustainable peace and security in the South Caucasus," he stated at the opening of the Caucasian Dialogue scientific and educational program organized by the Gorchakov Fund at the Mashuk Knowledge Center.

"It is important for us to prevent the South Caucasus from turning into an arena of open geopolitical confrontation," the diplomat emphasized.

According to him, Russia aims to build equal relations with all countries of the region, based on the principles of friendship and good-neighborliness, as well as shared traditional spiritual and moral values and a common historical past.