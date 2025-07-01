New Afghan ambassador to arrive in Moscow on July 1 — presidential envoy

DOHA, July 1. /TASS/. The new Afghan ambassador is expected to arrive in Moscow this evening, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan and top diplomat’s advisor Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

"As far as we know <…> today in the evening, the new [Afghan] ambassador will arrive in Moscow," the envoy said following a meeting of working groups on fighting drugs and developing the private sector in Afghanistan under the auspices of the United Nations in Doha.

According to Kabulov, as soon as the new ambassador completes the necessary protocol procedures, he "will start acting as a full-fledged ambassador of his country."

On May 16, speaking on the sidelines of the 16th International Economic Forum Russia — Islamic World: Kazan Forum, Kabulov told TASS that Afghanistan had presented the Russian side with the candidacy of the new ambassador to Moscow. The Afghan embassy in Russia later clarified that Mawlawi Gul Hassan had been appointed as the new head of the country’s diplomatic mission in Moscow.

On April 17, Russia’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Prosecutor General’s administrative claim to suspend the ban on Taliban activities in Russia. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, removing the Taliban’s terrorist status clears the path for a full partnership with Kabul in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples. On May 20, the decision to suspend the ban on the movement’s activities came into force.