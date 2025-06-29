Macron, Merz losing common sense — Lavrov

CHOLPON-ATA, June 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz lost common sense finally and attempt to return to the times when Germany and France wanted to conquer the entire Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev.

"We are surprised to listen and look at spells sounded from European capitals. Macron and German Chancellor Merz have recently written a joint article, ‘Europe must arm itself; Russia is the main threat, it wages imperialistic wars, it intruded into Georgia in 2008, into Crimea and Donbass in 2014, into the territory of entire Ukraine in 2022; the goal of Putin is to undermine European security," Lavrov said.

"I believe these citations alone are enough for an individual, which has at least a little understanding of developments in Europe and keeps an eye on developments, to understand that these political figures lost the common sense ultimately and attempt to overtly return to the times when France and Germany wanted to conquer the whole Europe, the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union in the first instance," the minister stressed.