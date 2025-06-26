World Bank is biased, Putin says

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. The dialogue of Russia with the World Bank and other West-oriented financial institutions is now complicated because of their bias, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"If speaking directly about Russia, then by virtue of the known circumstances our dialogue with the World Bank and other West-centered financial institutions is complicated at this stage, softly speaking. The reason is in their political bias," Putin said.

Russia endeavors at present to reduce its dependence on Western financial institutions and minimize the use of foreign payment instruments and services, the head of state said. The transition to direct correspondent contracts with banks of EAEU countries was implemented.