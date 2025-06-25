Cuba, Mongolia, UAE, Uzbekistan to take part in EAEU summit — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Cuba and Uzbekistan, observer states in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Mongolia, as invited states, will participate in the events of the EAEU summit in Minsk on June 27, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"An expanded meeting will be traditionally attended by the heads of observer states, such as Cuban President Diaz-Canel and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan," the Kremlin official said.

Ushakov noted that the honored guests include Mongolia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The EAEU currently includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. Observer status has been granted to Cuba, Moldova, Uzbekistan, and Iran. Vietnam, Mongolia and the UAE have expressed interest in cooperating with the group. A trade agreement has already been concluded with Hanoi.