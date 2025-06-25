Moldova, Ukraine expanding joint intelligence operations in Russia — FSB

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) is aware of stepped up espionage activities by Moldovan intelligence agents on Russian soil, an FSB operative said in a video comment following the arrest of two agents of the Moldovan special services in Moscow.

"Since our country launched the special military operation in Ukraine and tensions in Russia’s interstate relations with countries in the collective West escalated, the Security and Intelligence Service of the Republic of Moldova (SIS), in cooperation with Ukraine’s special services, has intensified activities aimed at disrupting the security of the Russian Federation, with agents recruited among Moldovan citizens taking part," the operative said.

According to him, two SIS agents, provided with fake documents by an executive of the SIS External Intelligence Department, Alexandru Sirbu, arrived in Russia in May. The two were personally recruited by Sirbu, who instructed them on how to conduct clandestine operations, expose field surveillance, and gather intelligence about facilities of interest to foreign special services in Russia.