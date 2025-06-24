Conditions not yet ripe for revival of strategic dialogue between Russia, US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have not reached a point in their warming relations where dialogue on strategic stability can be restored, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 11th Primakov Readings international forum.

"[We may not necessarily reach] an agreement with the administration of US President Donald Trump on reducing strategic offensive weapons. <…> We appreciate it that, unlike the Biden team, the Trump administration is ready for dialogue," Lavrov said. "However, at this stage, the dialogue is not at a stage yet where conclusions regarding strategic tasks facing this dialogue can be made," he noted.

"Quite recently, the Americans asked that a meeting on embassy operations, [and dialogue on] so-called irritants be postponed. It had been agreed for us to move from Istanbul or other locations to our capitals and for them to come to Moscow for consultations, with us visiting them in Washington later," the Russian foreign minister continued. "Well, they didn’t like something about that, or maybe they changed their mind, I don’t know," Lavrov added as he shared what he called quite a positive assessment of his meeting in February in Riyadh, alongside Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz, who was then the US president’s national security advisor.

Lavrov recounted that at the outset of the meeting, Rubio said that Trump’s foreign policy is based on national interests. "[Rubio said] that whenever interests coincide, it would be a crime not to use this happenstance in order to translate it into mutually advantageous, practical, and material projects in the fields of the economy, energy, high technology, space exploration, and etc. And in a majority of instances when interests do not coincide, the onus is on great powers to prevent this lack of coincidence from escalating to confrontation, the more so a hot one. We are on board with such an approach," he shared.

According to Lavrov, Russia is always open to communication with everybody to find compromises.