Russian MFA, Tehran's envoy discuss escalation over attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have reaffirmed their shared intention to closely cooperate in preventing further escalation in the Middle East and to steer the situation back onto a political and diplomatic path, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

"The parties discussed the growing tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, which have been triggered by attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities operating under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," the ministry stated.

"The two sides emphasized their mutual commitment to continued close coordination aimed at preventing further escalation and ensuring a return to a political and diplomatic resolution based on international law and with full regard for Iran’s legitimate rights and interests," the statement concluded.