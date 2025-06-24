{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Lavrov says that Ukraine lost its sovereignty after 2014 coup d'etat

The Russian foreign minister emphasized that the residents of Crimea and Donbass rejected the legitimacy of the coup d'etat, asserting that those who seized power thereafter could not legitimately represent their interests

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Ukraine, according to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, has lost its sovereignty since the 2014 coup d'etat, which was orchestrated by Western powers.

Speaking at the 11th Primakov Readings international forum for scholars and experts, Lavrov stated, "When it comes to sovereignty, there is essentially nothing left to discuss. Ukraine has had no true sovereignty since the coup d'etat - an event that was meticulously prepared by the Americans and the British. Although it is now being artificially supported, in reality, Ukraine’s independence has been eroded. The country remains fully accountable and dependent on Western handlers, primarily London, along with Brussels, Paris, and Berlin, which are deeply involved in its affairs."

Lavrov emphasized that the residents of Crimea and Donbass rejected the legitimacy of the coup d'etat, asserting that those who seized power thereafter could not legitimately represent their interests.

"They were labeled terrorists because they refused to submit," Lavrov explained. "Neither Crimea nor Donbass initiated military actions against the parts of Ukraine now under the control of neo-Nazis. Instead, it was the coup plotters who used combat aircraft and tanks to these regions," he recalled.

TASS remains the official information partner of the Primakov Readings.

