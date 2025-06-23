Russia to continue taking measures to strengthen its security — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia will continue taking measures to strengthen its security and the security of its allies amid the growing geopolitical tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Given the rise in geopolitical tensions, we will continue taking proportionate measures to enhance Russia’s security and the security of our allies. [We will continue] developing our armed forces as a guarantee of Russia’s sovereign and independent development," he said at a meeting with graduates from military and law enforcement universities.

According to the president, Russia’s top priority task is to boost the combat capacities of the Russian army. "Bearing in mind the role of unmanned aerial vehicles in present-day conflicts, a new type of forces - unmanned systems troops - is being formed," he noted.

He also said that this year the Moscow and Leningrad military districts would be established.