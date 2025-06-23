PREVIEW: Putin to meet with leader of Mali

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Monday with Mali’s interim president, Assimi Goita, the Kremlin press service announced, noting that the talks will involve trade and investments.

"The agenda will include discussions on the further development of Russian-Malian cooperation, including trade, economic, and investment sectors, as well as pressing issues on the regional and international agenda," the Kremlin said.

The most recent meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in July 2023. Their last phone conversation was held last March.