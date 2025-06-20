New world order is emerging naturally, like rising sun — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has likened the emergence of a new world order to a rising sun - an unstoppable phenomenon unfolding naturally.

"A new world order is emerging organically, like the rising sun. There’s no way to halt it," he declared at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "Our role is to formalize this process and facilitate it, ensuring it develops in a more balanced way that aligns with the interests of the vast majority of nations."

Putin expressed his sincere hope that "all nations will come to recognize that this approach to resolving issues is far superior to reliance on pressure and the fundamentally neocolonial world order that humanity has endured for centuries, if not millennia."