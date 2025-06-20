ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed those who describe Russia as an "unreliable ally," labeling them provocateurs whose efforts are destined to fail.

"Those who spread narratives about Russia’s unreliability as an ally are provocateurs, stirring tensions that serve no constructive purpose. They will not succeed in their aims," he declared during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), responding to recent Western media reports.

"Firstly, each conflict is only superficially similar to others," Putin explained. He referenced the words of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who, in his book - also published in Russian - stated that "each country bears its own responsibility for what transpires within its borders."

Regarding Russia’s reliability as an ally, Putin reiterated the importance of solidarity, stating, "That is true. But in every case, a conflict remains unique, with its own particularities."