Russia does not seek mediation in Middle East, it offers ideas — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia is not pursuing a mediatory role in the conflict between Iran and Israel, President Vladimir Putin emphasized during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are conveying our perspectives to both sides," Putin explained. "As you know, we maintain dialogue with Israel and our Iranian counterparts. We have developed some proposals that involve our active participation. I want to clarify: we are not seeking to act as mediators. We are simply offering ideas. Should these proposals resonate with both nations, we would be pleased."

At the same time, Putin said that he sees possible points of communication for Iran and Israel.

"It is always better not to rush things in such cases, so as not to harm this process, but in my opinion, such points of possible contact exist," he emphasized.

The conflict escalated rapidly on June 13, when Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran responded with a counterattack. In the days that followed, a cycle of strikes persisted, with both sides reporting casualties and damage to their facilities. The fire exchanges have continued to this day.

