Putin not ruling out taking control over Sumy, but says there is no such goal now

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he did not rule out taking control over Ukraine’s Sumy, but noted that there was no such a task at the moment.

"We do not have such a task - to take control over Sumy. But, in principle, I do not rule this out," Putin said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The president said that Russia's actions are caused, among other things, by the constant shelling of the country's border territories by the Ukrainian forces. "Why? Why are we doing this? Because they pose a threat to us. They are constantly shelling the border territories. <...> This is the result of their, in principle, absolutely, I think, illiterate, simply unjustified actions," Putin said.

