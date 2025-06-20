Putin confident that acceptable solutions can be found for Iran, Israel

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Acceptable solutions for a positive settlement of the situation between Iran and Israel exist, they can be found for both sides of the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In my opinion, it is definitely possible to find acceptable solutions for both countries. Both the countries of the Global South, and even more so the countries of the region, can positively influence this process and the search for a solution. In my opinion, such a solution exists," he said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that one of the goals of the military operation against Iran to end the existence of the country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.