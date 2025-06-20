Russia, Ukraine to discuss memoranda shared in Istanbul negotiations — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine have already exchanged drafts of memoranda and should now discuss their positions on these documents, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"You can clearly understand that [during the negotiations in Istanbul] the discussion obviously revolved around humanitarian agreements and, of course, the exchange of draft memoranda. The exchange of memoranda has taken place, and now the parties should present their views on the drafts they have received," Peskov said, responding to a question about whether memoranda or other humanitarian agreements were discussed during the talks between Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov who headed the Ukrainian delegation.

"Of course, the details of these talks cannot be made public. We have never been and will never be supporters of so-called megaphone diplomacy. Especially when it comes to such a complex issue as the resolution of the Ukraine conflict. The talks [on this issue] should remain confidential," Peskov added, responding to a question about whether the Kremlin could disclose any details of the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.