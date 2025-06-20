Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated six communities in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the week of June 14-20 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Sumy Region… Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Moskovka and Dolgenkoye in the Kharkov Region through active operations… Battlegroup Center units continued developing their offensive on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They liberated the settlements of Zelyony Kut, Ulyanovka and Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive actions," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military-industrial, fuel and energy sites over week

Russian forces delivered six combined strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises, fuel and energy sites over the week, the ministry reported.

"On June 14-20 of this year, the Russian Armed Forces delivered six combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, facilities of the fuel and energy infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian army, air defense radars, arsenals, workshops for the production and sites for the storage and launch of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, special operations forces and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,250 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 22 enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week in the Sumy frontline area, combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery of the Battlegroup North "struck massed manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, three air assault brigades, an air assault regiment, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army, five territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,250 personnel, 22 armored combat vehicles, 25 motor vehicles and 24 field artillery weapons in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and 11 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,480 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,480 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup West units ‘inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,480 personnel, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, 58 motor vehicles and four field artillery weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 12 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 25 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,390 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,390 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 10 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of eight mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,390 personnel, a tank, 10 armored combat vehicles, including three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 16 motor vehicles and 12 field artillery weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 14 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,410 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 43 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, an unmanned systems brigade and an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, three National Guard brigades and an assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,410 personnel, 43 armored combat vehicles, including seven US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 34 motor vehicles and 13 field artillery weapons, including three Western-made self-propelled artillery systems in that frontline area over the week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,350 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 12 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,350 personnel, a tank, 12 armored combat vehicles, 54 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery weapons and six electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 470 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle and 15 ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 470 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 54 motor vehicles, three artillery weapons, 15 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 15 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses down 1,190 Ukrainian UAVs, 29 JDAM smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,190 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 29 American-made JDAM smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 29 JDAM guided aerial bombs and eight rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 1,190 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 562 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 64,585 unmanned aerial vehicles, 611 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,982 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 26,413 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,058 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.