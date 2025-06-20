Russia communicates with Israel, Iran, other countries daily to reach settlement — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia, along with President Vladimir Putin, maintains daily communication with Israel, Iran, and other countries in pursuit of a peaceful settlement, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during the 19th General Assembly of OANA, hosted by TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We believe it is essential to return the situation to the negotiation track. To this end, the Russian president is actively engaged in dialogue - he holds daily talks with Israel, Iran, and other nations. The Russian foreign minister is also in constant contact with countries in the region and beyond," Zakharova said, commenting on the Iran-Israel conflict.

She added that Russia is also playing an active role within the frameworks of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and various United Nations platforms.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran continued exchanging strikes in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and acknowledged damage to a number of facilities. The two countries remain locked in mutual strikes.

