Air defenses down 61 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 61 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 61 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. GMT): 22 over the Oryol Region, 14 over the Kursk Region, seven over the Belgorod Region, five over the Voronezh Region, three over the Volgograd Region, three over the Rostov Region, three over the Tula Region, three over the Bryansk Region and one over the Moscow Region," the statement reads.

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram that drones had been destroyed over the city of Voronezh and on the region’s border. "According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or damage," he added.

According to Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz, no casualties or damage were reported in the region. "Response teams are working on the ground," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.