Zelensky's hard-luck trip, Middle East: Putin talks global developments with Xi

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Thursday’s phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was very constructive, with the aggravation in the Middle East topping their agenda, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters at a briefing.

The leaders also discussed the G7 Summit in Canada, noting that Vladimir Zelensky's visit there was "not his most successful foreign trip." The conversation lasted about an hour.

TASS has gathered the key details of the conversation.

Middle East

The conversation between the two leaders was devoted "primarily to discussing the aggravated situation in the Middle East."

They strongly condemned "Israeli actions violating the UN Charter and other norms of international law."

Russia and China "fundamentally agree that the current situation and issues related to the Iranian nuclear program can not be resolved militarily."

President Putin "reaffirmed Russia's readiness to carry out mediation efforts [in the conflict between Israel and Iran] if necessary."

The leaders also "agreed that they would instruct the relevant agencies and services of the two countries to stay in very close contact and exchange information and considerations" on the Iran-Israel conflict in the coming days.

G7 Summit

Putin and Xi discussed the results of the G7 Summit in Canada, noting "the flaws that emerged in the relations of the meeting's participants."

The discussion noted that Zelensky's visit there was "not his most successful foreign trip."

Relations with Central Asia

"It was noted that it would be useful, in the spirit of relations of comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries, to coordinate mutual approaches so that the Central Asian region becomes an exemplar of genuine stability, economic prosperity, and mutually beneficial cooperation," Ushakov pointed out.

The Chinese president "briefed" the Russian leader "in detail" about his trip to Kazakhstan, which hosted the second China-Central Asia Summit on June 17-18.

Upcoming meetings

The next meeting between Putin and Xi will be held in China at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in late August or early September.

Putin and Xi will hold full-fledged talks on September 2 in Beijing, on the sidelines of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan.

Other topics

Putin and Xi also touched upon bilateral relations, including the results of the Chinese leader's visit to Moscow.

Putin congratulated the Chinese president on his 72nd birthday and wished him "happiness as big as the East Sea."