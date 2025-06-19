Program of Russian leader's visit to China has yet to be drawn up — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The program of Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China has not yet been prepared, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The program has yet to be drawn up," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman did not specify whether the two leaders would watch the Russian-Chinese detective action movie "Red Silk" released in February this year.

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov announced at a briefing that Putin would visit China in late August or early September.