Conversation between Putin, Xi lasts about hour — Kremlin aide

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The telephone conversation between the leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, lasted nearly an hour, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The conversation lasted about an hour. The leaders parted in a very warm and friendly manner," Ushakov said.

Ushakov noted that the leaders "once again expressed their satisfaction with the unprecedented level of Russian-Chinese relations."

"And both our president and the Chairman of the People's Republic of China said in conclusion that they were very satisfied with the exchange of views. The exchange of views was really very useful, because it touched upon the most pressing issues currently on the agenda, both internationally and in terms of developing our bilateral relations and contacts."