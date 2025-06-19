Military conflict in Ukraine could spread to Europe — Kherson governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The possibility of the military conflict spreading to Europe cannot be ruled out, but the continuation of arms and equipment supplies to Ukraine appears more likely, Governor of Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"As the saying goes: 'Never say never.' Of course, anything is possible in this world, but, looking at British history, that particular nation is not fond of actually doing the fighting. They always make sure others do battle while they pull the strings from behind, all while developing their own industry," he said in response to a question about possible escalation in Europe and recent statements from the UK.

In his assessment, continued military supplies to Ukraine are more probable than direct involvement of European troops in the conflict. "Right now, Mr. Starmer’s loud declarations that Britain must also prepare for war are nothing more than fear mongering aimed at their own people, meant to make them scared, in this case, of Russia. These tricks are already quite transparent. Personally, I am more than certain that England will never fight with its own soldiers. They will simply keep supplying weapons, technology, and equipment, just like they are doing now," Saldo noted.

He expressed confidence that such steps and statements would not succeed in deceiving Russia. "Through all of this, I see our supreme commander-in-chief’s [President Vladimir Putin’s] clear and precise understanding, he anticipates these moves in advance. They won’t be able to trick us," he concluded.

