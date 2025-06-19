Israel vows security of Russian specialists at Bushehr NPP in Iran — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Israel has promised to ensure security of Russian specialists working at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yesterday, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said there is an understanding with Israel that our specialists working at the Bushehr [plant] will not be in danger or face the threat of an attack," Peskov told RBC in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He answered in the affirmative to a question of whether Israel had vowed to ensure security of Russian specialists.