Russia did not start hostilities in Ukraine, it is trying to end them — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia was not the one to begin the hostilities in Ukraine, it is trying to end them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

"We think that we were not the ones to begin the hostilities in Ukraine, we are the ones trying to end them. It was the Ukrainian government which began a war against its own territory following a state coup in Kiev. It used its armed forces, including heavy weaponry and the air force, against peaceful civilians in territories that used to be southeastern Ukraine," Putin said.