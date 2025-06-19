{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia did not start hostilities in Ukraine, it is trying to end them — Putin

It was the Ukrainian government which began a war against its own territory following a state coup in Kiev, Russian President said
© Михаил Метцель/POOL/ТАСС

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia was not the one to begin the hostilities in Ukraine, it is trying to end them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

"We think that we were not the ones to begin the hostilities in Ukraine, we are the ones trying to end them. It was the Ukrainian government which began a war against its own territory following a state coup in Kiev. It used its armed forces, including heavy weaponry and the air force, against peaceful civilians in territories that used to be southeastern Ukraine," Putin said.

Tags
Foreign policyUkraineVladimir Putin
Russia tolerated Donbass situation for eight years trying to negotiate — Putin
Instead of launching negotiations the army was enforced, Russian President said
Read more
Indonesian president arrives in St. Petersburg to participate in SPIEF — embassy
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said President Vladimir Putin will run the gamut of issues with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto when the two meet for talks in St. Petersburg on June 19
Read more
SPIEF displays Shturm, Sparta, Tiger armored vehicles
Tiger can have additional video monitoring system, additional gun port in the windscreen, an infrared projector, and a search light
Read more
Court of The Hague rejects Ukrainian company's claim to seize Gazprom assets
The Hague court also ordered Zhniva to reimburse legal costs
Read more
Zelensky cancels press conference and leaves Canada after failed meeting with Trump
Donald Trump left the G7 talks on June 17, ahead of schedule
Read more
Russia handed over 6,000 bodies of servicemen to Ukraine — Putin
These are sad and tragic figures, but, at the same time, it’s a humanitarian subject and a positive outcome of the negotiations in Istanbul, Russian President said
Read more
FACTBOX: 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
The 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place from June 18-21, 2025
Read more
Boeing took hit by leaving Russian market — Putin
Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov noted that the Americans had brought in a significant number of modern machines and set up an entire production facility in Russia
Read more
Top Chinese diplomat says world cannot stand by as Middle East 'plunges into the abyss'
"The most important thing at this point is to stop the firing, stop the hostilities," Wang Yi stated
Read more
Capitulation of Kiev regime should be discussed with other states — DPR head
"The decision will be made by other people, perhaps by other countries," Denis Pushilin said
Read more
CPC estimates damage from Kiev's UAV attack on Kropotkinskaya station at $34.38 mln
The consortium’s CEO Nikolay Gorban noted that all CPC shareholders, including foreign partners, provided advisory support during the station’s restoration following the attack and assisted in delivering the necessary equipment
Read more
News agencies from US, UK, France participate in meeting with Putin
Among the participants are James Jordan, news director for Europe and Africa at US’ The Associated Press; Simon Robinson, executive editor at UK’s Reuters; and Karim Talbi, editor-in-chief at Agence France-Presse
Read more
BRICS partner state status proves worthwhile — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, different levels of participation in the group’s activities don’t hinder cooperation but "on the contrary, help it"
Read more
US to suffer colossal damage if enters military conflict with Iran — Khamenei
The press service noted that this was the country’s supreme leader’s reaction to "ridiculous remarks" by US President Donald Trump who earlier demanded Tehran’s "unconditional surrender"
Read more
Russia will achieve goals on Ukraine militarily if peace effort fails — Putin
The Russian President stated this at a meeting organized by TASS with the heads of leading world news agencies
Read more
Russia constantly upgrades its Armed Forces and defensive capabilities — Putin
Certain threats are definitely on the agenda, Russian President said
Read more
Ukraine dragging out ID process to dodge payouts to families — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik said that Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko "understands perfectly well" that the identification and subsequent handover of bodies to families will entail the need to pay financial compensation
Read more
Trump’s remarks on China joining G7 reflect ignorance, desperation — expert
According to Wang Wen, the majority of the Chinese view the Group of Seven as a closed circle of Western imperialist countries and the main source of an unequal political, economic and financial global system
Read more
Iran announces start of 'even larger, more devastating' attack on Israel
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps added that Israel, "despite extensive aid of the US and Western countries and possession of most modern and advanced defense technologies," could not counter Iranian missiles
Read more
US withdraws troops from two more bases in Syria — agency
According to the news agency, the Al-Wazir and Tel Baydar bases are now guarded by small contingents of the Syrian Democratic Forces
Read more
DPR, LPR had the right to secede from Ukraine regardless of Kiev’s opinion — Putin
There is a relevant decision by the UN International Court of Justice, which ruled that there has been a precedent set by Kosovo, Russian President noted
Read more
Foreign companies remaining in Russia behave themselves property — First Deputy PM
These companies invest in technology development, provide for the social policy at plants, invest in human resources and attract youth, Denis Manturov noted
Read more
Russian businessman detained in Armenia included in Ukraine’s extremist website database
The website’s administrators report that Samvel Karapetyan who founded and presides over the "Tashir" group of companies was added to the database in April 2023
Read more
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 78.72 rubles for June 19
The official euro rate was lowered by 45 kopecks to 90.3093 rubles
Read more
Trump says Iran was few weeks away from obtaining nuclear weapon
US leader said he believes Iran would use a nuclear weapon
Read more
Iran strikes Tel Aviv, Haifa with 'new weapons,' plans step up attacks soon — general
Earlier, air-raid alerts sounded in Israel, including in Tel Aviv, in connection with the Iranian missile attack
Read more
Iran expects BRICS to condemn Israeli aggression, diplomat says
Iranian MFA Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei noted that the BRICS group will hold a meeting on June 16-17 to discuss the Iran-Israel conflict
Read more
Nuclear threat in Middle East not hypothetical, but practical — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that Iran "had, has, and will have the right" to peaceful nuclear facilities that are now under attack
Read more
Russian diplomat points to worst-case scenario in Iran-Israel conflict
Gennady Gatilov thinks that recent events make it clear that Israel has made a deliberate decision "in favour of further escalation of tensions," which are "fraught with a large-scale nuclear catastrophe"
Read more
Downed F-35, US fleet withdrawal, secret Chinese flights: news on Israel-Iran conflict
On Wednesday morning, 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Iranian facilities used in the production of uranium enrichment centrifuges
Read more
Israel starts using Iron Beam laser weapon system to intercept missiles — embassy
The system was first used in combat conditions in the conflict with Iran
Read more
US keeps the door open for diplomacy with Iran — Trump
US leader said the Iranians "want to come to the White House"
Read more
World War III would destroy civilization, must be prevented — senior Russian diplomat
Alexander Pankin also expressed skepticism about UN reform efforts
Read more
Trump says not too late to negotiate with Iran
According to the US president, the Iranians are in contact with the Americans
Read more
Pentagon ready for Trump’s any decision on Iran — Hegseth
The US defense secretary said that Iran should have made a deal
Read more
Iran says it used undetectable missiles to strike Mossad headquarters
According to the Iranian official, the attack came as a surprise for the Israel
Read more
Many Donbass mineral reserves classified under Stalin — Donbass head
Denis Pushilin said that many deposits are still classified
Read more
MAER CEO: 'If your business doesn't stir emotions, close it down. Even we won't sell it'
Read more
DPR head urges Europe to focus on its own problems rather than weapons for Ukraine
According to Denis Pushilin, the actions of Western politicians could prompt a change in the state of affairs in Europe happen as quickly as the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict did
Read more
Israeli general reveals number of facilities impacted in attacks across Iran
According to Effie Defrin, the IDF has been systematically working according to plan and will continue to do so "until all goals have been achieved"
Read more
Trump says approved continuation of Israel's operation against Iran to Netanyahu
The US president said that the next week is going to be very big
Read more
Top Israeli diplomat tells EU’s Kallas that strikes on Iran boost European security
Gideon Sa'ar stressed that Israel did not finish the job and will act to complete it
Read more
Iran strikes Rafael weapons factory, sources say
No further details have been disclosed regarding the extent of the damage or the factory’s specific location
Read more
Africa will shape global economy by end of 21st century
"By the middle of this century, 25% of the world’s entire working-age population will reside in Africa," Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin said
Read more
Putin starts meeting with heads of world's leading news agencies at SPIEF sidelines
TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman is moderating the conversation
Read more
Liberation of Petrovskogo in Donbass region paves way for offensive toward Dnepropetrovsk
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Petrovskogo in the DPR
Read more
First atlas of wine in Russia presented at SPIEF
"The atlas includes cartography, large databases, several tens of thousands of studied and verified land plots, as well as design," Pavel Shinsky, the creator of the atlas, General Director of the French-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said
Read more
No serious operations yet staged by Iran against Israel — Iranian top brass
The real, decisive and punitive retribution against Israel will be inflicted very soon, Abdulrahim Mousavi said
Read more
Decision to strike Iran may lead Trump to political tragedy — expert
"Trump's decision will hinge on a careful assessment of the maximum effectiveness of available weapons and the strategic capability to achieve the desired objectives," Roostum Vansu said
Read more
Russia’s military chief inspects Battlegroup Center in special military operation area
Valery Gerasimov listened to commanders’ reports at forward command posts of the Battlegroup Center and assigned further objectives
Read more
Russian intel chief says situation between Iran, Israel critical
According to Sergey Naryshkin, Russia is in contact with members of certain intelligence services of Iran and Israel
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian pizza magnate Samvel Karapetyan detained in Armenia
The raid was triggered by Samvel Karapetyan’s response to remarks made by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with regard to representatives of the Armenian Church
Read more
Iran fires 400 missiles at Israel, killing 24, injuring 804 — Netanyahu’s office
Adviser Dmitry Gendelman added that "the Israel Tax Authority has received 18,766 applications for compensation for damages"
Read more
Facilities in Tehran, Karaj damaged in strikes — IAEA
"The IAEA has information that two centrifuge production facilities in Iran, the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Center, were hit," its statement reads
Read more
Trump says has no desire of drawing US into another prolonged war in Middle East
At the same time, the US president acknowledged that "some people" are unhappy with the assistance that America is providing to Israel in conducting an operation against Iran
Read more
Data storage on Russian servers to be condition for foreign companies return
"The competition should be, a certain import share should be present," Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov noted
Read more
French president’s trip to Greenland irritates Trump
According to the Financial Times, Macron’s decision to make a stopover in Greenland on his way to the summit contributed to Trump’s decision to leave the event early
Read more
Turkey reinforcing military defenses so no one 'dares attack us' — Erdogan
"Today, Turkey protects its airspace with domestically developed air defense systems and has built an integrated, multi-layered defense architecture," the republic’s president noted
Read more
Israeli planes make 600 midair refuelings during operation in Iran — IDF
"Aerial refueling is a crucial component of the Israeli Air Force's operations in Iran, enabling the continued maintenance of aerial superiority in the region," the IDF added
Read more
Iran’s parliament approves strategic partnership treaty with Russia — embassy
On January 17, following talks in the Kremlin, Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries
Read more
Telegram co-founder Durov says his brother working on ‘real AI’
He said thet his brother's future AI will differ from current large language models and will be able to "understand the world"
Read more
BRICS Bank entry requests by Colombia, Uzbekistan approved — NDB president Rousseff
Dilma Rousseff said that requests by Ethiopia and Indonesia were under consideration
Read more
NFC fraud costs Russians over $12.71 mln weekly
Sberbank emphasized that scammers continue to refine their methods of social engineering, combining traditional deception tactics with emerging technological innovations
Read more
UAV warehouse in Kiev hit by Russia’s strike — media
Kiev officially did not confirm the Russian strike on the hanger with drones
Read more
Trump says he, Putin discussed Iran, Ukraine on June 17
The US president said that Vladimir Putin actually offered to help mediate talks with Iran
Read more
Russian industry minister names conditions for foreign businesses return
Russia is interested in the first instance in joint production facilities realized in its territory, Anton Alikhanov said
Read more
Iran denies former president Ahmadinejad was killed
Some news media earlier reported that the former president was killed in Tehran
Read more
At least two US Navy destroyers protect Israel from Iranian strikes — ABC
Since the onset of the Israeli operation on June 13, USS The Sullivans and USS Arleigh Burke, both Arleigh Burke-class destroyers situated in the eastern Mediterranean, have been protecting the country’s territory against Iran’s ballistic missiles
Read more
If Ukrainian president illegitimate, entire government structure illegitimate — Putin
All top brass is appointed by presidents, Russian President said
Read more
Israel running low on Arrow missile interceptors amid conflict with Iran — WSJ
According to the report, the United States has been augmenting the Jewish state’s anti-missile and air defenses for months
Read more
Kazakhstan, Russia could jointly develop rare earth metals — envoy
Russia and Kazakhstan could also cooperate in the agriculture sector, Dauren Abayev said
Read more
Press review: SPIEF 2025 may yield $95.5 bln in contracts as Trump leaves G7 summit early
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 18th
Read more
Israeli, US air defenses have no answer for some of Iran's missiles — US expert
Daniel Davis said that the US should not join Israel’s military operation against Iran
Read more
Israel needs US-exclusive mega-bomb to destroy nuclear facility in Fordow — NYP
Costing over $500 million per missile to develop, the 5-ton "bunker buster" bomb can only be carried by B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, which the Israeli air force lacks
Read more
Iran delivers strikes on airbases in Israel — agency
The IRGC warned that "targeted operations" against Israel will be continued
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Latin America ready to cooperate with Russia despite crises — head of chamber of commerce
The most promising trade sectors are "very clearly defined," Domingo Garcia added
Read more
Iranian missile strikes on Israel completely cripple Tel Aviv — news agency
It is noted that the missile strikes resulted in power outages and disrupted fuel supplies
Read more
Israel fails to effectively attack Iran's nuclear facilities — envoy to Geneva
Ali Bahreini emphasized that Israel is "a source of instability in the Middle East"
Read more
Iran plans new retaliatory strikes against Israel — Khamenei
The head of the Islamic Republic said that the Zionist enemy must be punished and is already receiving punishment
Read more
Iran shoots down fifth Israeli F-35 — municipal authorities
According to the report, the fighter plane was taken down in the Javadabad area of the Varamin municipal district
Read more
'Tornado sweeping' through Tehran, civilians flee capital — defense minister
Israel Katz said that "regime landmarks are being targeted and collapsing"
Read more
Iran may attack US ships if US intervenes in conflict — TV
"Any direct US intervention in the conflict will result in an unprecedented threat to enemy ships," the official said
Read more
Kiev stops large-scale counterattacks amid Russian advance — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian Defense Ministry’s latest bulletins illustrate Russian military successes in the regions of Sumy, Kharkov, and south of Donetsk
Read more
Trump says he is still undecided on whether to strike Iran
"I like to make a final decision one second before it’s due," the president said
Read more
State coup is primary source of the Kiev regime’s power — Putin
The Russian president noted that the country was trying to mediate between the Kyiv government and the territories that were once southeastern Ukraine, or Donbass
Read more
Russian army 'actively advancing' near DPR border with Dnipropetrovsk Region — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that, in general, the Russian army is actively fighting and is making progress on the front line from the south-west of Krasnoarmeisk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and up to the Zaporozhye region
Read more
Iran uses advanced missile in attack on Israel — Iranian Defense Ministry
Earlier, ground forces commander Major General Kioumars Heydari said that Iran attacked Tel Aviv, Haifa and other Israeli military facilities with "advanced weapons"
Read more
Doomsday plane arrives at air base near Washington DC
With aerial refueling, Nightwatch can remain airborne for a week
Read more
Iran launches Sejil medium-range missile in combat conditions for first time — news agency
According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tehran launched three such missiles into Israeli territory
Read more
Iran has no other choice but to protect its territorial integrity — foreign ministry
"International law prohibits forcing a country to make decisions through pressure and threats," Esmail Baqaei stressed
Read more
Putin confirms Russia ready to mediate Middle East conflict — Kremlin
According to the statement, Russia is inclined to promote dialogue between the parties to the conflict
Read more
Iranian foreign minister denies sending team of negotiators to Oman
Abbas Araghchi said that he has not left Tehran with the negotiating team
Read more
West seeks to offset defeat in Ukraine by fueling other conflicts, says analyst
The fate of Ukraine after the conflict is already a foregone conclusion, Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann believes
Read more
OPEC Secretary General, Novak discuss situation on oil market, energy security
In turn, the Russian government reported that Novak and OPEC Secretary General discussed the situation on the oil market due to escalation of the conflict in the Middle East among other things
Read more
Netanyahu poses biggest threat to security of region, Erdogan said
"President Erdogan said that Turkey has been conducting intensive diplomatic contacts since the Israeli attack on Iran," the administration of the Turkish leader said
Read more
Israeli army reports detecting rocket fire from Gaza Strip
There were no reports of casualties
Read more
Putin, Rousseff discuss efforts to create BRICS digital payment platform
The Russian president congratulated Dilma Rousseff on the reelection to the office of the head of the New Development Bank
Read more
Trump says he ran out of patience on Iran, wishes luck to Khamenei
The US president again essentially demanded that Iran capitulate
Read more
Israel's attack on Iran may scar Europe too — DPR head
Denis Pushilin emphasized that Donbass, which has been enduring military conflict since 2014, supports the peaceful resolution of all geopolitical disputes
Read more
Iran takes full control of Israel’s airspace — agency
The IRGC called on the residents of Tel Aviv’s Neve Tzedek neighborhood to evacuate, the Mehr news agency reported
Read more