Russian embassy dismisses UK sanctions as 'petty'

LONDON, June 17. /TASS/. The latest package of UK sanctions against Russia turned out to be a list of totally inconsequential measures, the Russian Embassy in the London said.

"In connection with the G7 meeting in Kananaskis, Canada, the UK government, with feigned and inappropriate pomp, announced the latest tranche of anti-Russian sanctions," the embassy said.

"A closer inspection confirms our long-standing conclusion: The lists that London issues from time to time on certain occasions with little-known names and companies have become as petty as can be. They are distinguished by an ever-dwindling and increasingly motley crew of figures, along with absolutely lame spelling."