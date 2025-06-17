MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The key takeaway from the Group of Seven (G7) summit was the recognition of the enormous damage caused by anti-Moscow sanctions or a recorded self-harm, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The main result of the G7 meeting was acknowledgement of the multibillion-dollar damage caused by anti-Russian sanctions - self-harm was recorded," the diplomat wrote on Telegram.

The 51st G7 Summit is taking place from June 15 to 17 in Canada. It is attended by the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, France and Japan. US President Donald Trump left the forum early. On the sidelines of the summit, he said he did not want to increase sanctions against Russia, because it costs the United States millions and billions of dollars.