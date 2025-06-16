Senior Russian diplomat receives credentials from new Czech ambassador — MFA

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko accepted copies of the credentials of the new Czech Ambassador to Moscow, Daniel Kostoval, on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on its website.

The position of head of the Czech diplomatic mission in Moscow had remained unfilled since May 2024. It was previously held by Vitezslav Pivonka, who returned to Prague at the end of 2022. The diplomatic mission in Moscow was effectively led by Charge d'Affaires Jan Ondrejka.

Kostoval headed the Czech Foreign Ministry’s security policy department from 1996. He also led the department for Northern and Eastern European countries within the foreign policy office and served as Director General for relations with non-European states. Between 1998 and 2022, he worked as part of the permanent mission from the Czech Republic to NATO. From 2003 to 2006, he held a diplomatic post at the Czech Embassy in Moscow before being assigned to the Czech Embassy in Washington.

In 2013, Kostoval was appointed First Deputy Defense Minister and later served as Deputy Minister for strategy, planning, and foreign relations. In the Defense Ministry, he also held the position of deputy minister overseeing arms control policy.